Halving Token Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Halving Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Halving Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Halving Token has a market cap of $23,441.26 and $1,677.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.08055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.51 or 0.99849538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007329 BTC.

About Halving Token

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,451 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Buying and Selling Halving Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.