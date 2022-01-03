Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,657 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

