Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

