Hancock Whitney Corp Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,864,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 269.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $246.80 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $248.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

