Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.