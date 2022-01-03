Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $290,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

