Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 338 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR opened at $93.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

