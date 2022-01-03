Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 78 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 812.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $165.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

