HAPI (HAPI) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, HAPI has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and $1.72 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $32.43 or 0.00069860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 571,364 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

