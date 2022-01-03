Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.39

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 16746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

