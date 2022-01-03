Haven Protocol Price Hits $3.63 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00007867 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.84 million and approximately $866,144.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.52 or 0.08095023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.00320471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.00942727 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.08 or 0.00494794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00263750 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 20,914,805 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

