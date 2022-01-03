Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Up 1,364.5% in December

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 1,364.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HYAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $181,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

