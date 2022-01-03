Head-To-Head Analysis: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axon Enterprise
|0
|1
|7
|1
|3.00
|Dewey Electronics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axon Enterprise
|-2.37%
|-2.26%
|-1.59%
|Dewey Electronics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axon Enterprise
|$681.00 million
|15.78
|-$1.72 million
|($0.40)
|-392.49
|Dewey Electronics
|$5.15 million
|0.85
|$420,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Dewey Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
75.5% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Axon Enterprise beats Dewey Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud, and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
About Dewey Electronics
The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.
