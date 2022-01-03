Head to Head Analysis: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) versus Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10% Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 2.55 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.22 Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 2.49 -$65.67 million N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Riley Exploration Permian on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

