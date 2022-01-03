Head to Head Analysis: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) & Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zurn Water Solutions and Seychelle Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87% Seychelle Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.14 $48.50 million $1.80 20.22 Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.00 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Zurn Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, assembling, and distribution of water filtration systems. Its products include filtration bottles, family water pitchers, PH20 purewater, replacement filters, pure water straw, filtration canteens, radiological, inline, home products, and pump 2 pure. The company was founded by Carl Palmer on January 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

