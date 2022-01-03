Head-To-Head Comparison: GigaMedia (GIGM) vs. Its Rivals

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GigaMedia to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million -$1.29 million -8.65 GigaMedia Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.98

GigaMedia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia Competitors 963 3977 8322 272 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 21.04%. Given GigaMedia’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GigaMedia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% GigaMedia Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Volatility & Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GigaMedia competitors beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

