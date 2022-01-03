Head-To-Head Contrast: Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 8.24% 13.03% 5.00%

76.8% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Real Good Food and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nomad Foods 0 1 6 0 2.86

Real Good Food presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 148.11%. Nomad Foods has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and Nomad Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.52 $257.25 million $1.40 18.14

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Real Good Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

