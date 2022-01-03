Head to Head Survey: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 35.01% 14.84% 1.46% Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.12% 0.58%

First Foundation has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Foundation pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Foundation and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.72%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $298.54 million 3.75 $84.37 million $2.41 10.32 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.72 $1.67 million $0.88 15.91

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

