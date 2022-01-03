Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Critical Comparison

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 636.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 5.57% 1.43% 0.74% Broadmark Realty Capital 67.93% 8.16% 8.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 9.34 $72.19 million $0.19 166.54 Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 10.23 $90.23 million $0.62 15.21

Broadmark Realty Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

