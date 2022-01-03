Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.79 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

