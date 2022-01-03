HealthInvest Partners AB Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,765,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. Rigel Pharmaceuticals comprises about 9.6% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 1.03% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Monday. 11,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,458. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.