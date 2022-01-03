Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,329. Heineken has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.