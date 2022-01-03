Helpico 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $373.33 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.57 or 0.08049045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.57 or 0.99940435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

