HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $159.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,564.58 or 1.00320611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00081887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.62 or 0.01125963 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00022444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,659,544 coins and its circulating supply is 264,524,394 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

