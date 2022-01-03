Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HKMPY traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.25. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $75.81.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.