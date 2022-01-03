Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Financial Comparison

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hippo and AXIS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67 AXIS Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.01%. AXIS Capital has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than AXIS Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A AXIS Capital 8.00% 5.65% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and AXIS Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.95 -$120.42 million $4.53 12.02

Hippo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AXIS Capital.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Hippo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

