Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in December

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Hitachi stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

