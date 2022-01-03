Hive Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $638.30 million and $78.97 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001046 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005069 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 386,109,613 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

