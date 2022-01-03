HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $11.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research firms have commented on HMSVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

HomeServe stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

