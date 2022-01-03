Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $208.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

