Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 87,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 64.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 62,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.02. 15,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

