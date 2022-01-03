Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 38,381 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 42.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 83,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.