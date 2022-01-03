Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HUSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Hudson Capital has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.95.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.