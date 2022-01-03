Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of HUSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Hudson Capital has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.95.
About Hudson Capital
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.