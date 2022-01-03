Hydra (HYDRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $323,672.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and approximately $323,672.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.83 or 0.00016967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.58 or 0.08075937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.72 or 1.00064312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,038,131 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.