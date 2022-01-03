Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $22,682.88 and approximately $134.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.88 or 0.08055244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.24 or 1.00109107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

