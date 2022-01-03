Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,140 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

