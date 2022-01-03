Ibex Investors LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ur-Energy accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $272,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $78,156.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 628,267 shares of company stock worth $1,131,034. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

