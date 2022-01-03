IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $56,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after buying an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $17.41 on Monday, hitting $641.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $627.96 and a 200-day moving average of $647.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

