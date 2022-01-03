IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 2.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $132.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

