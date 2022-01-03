IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of INFO opened at $132.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

