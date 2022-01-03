IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 918,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,162,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.69. 10,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.