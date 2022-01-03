Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $246.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $248.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

