IMC Chicago LLC Invests $30.80 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IMC Chicago LLC owned 12.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000.

RYU stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $114.39.

