Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.44

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $13.10. Immatics shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1,059 shares changing hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 395.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

