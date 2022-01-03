Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Immuneering alerts:

IMRX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,082,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,310,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.