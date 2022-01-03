Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $979.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $9,914,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Immunovant by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 121.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Immunovant by 22.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,008,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Immunovant by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

