Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IFNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425. Infinity Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Get Infinity Energy Resources alerts:

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.