Insider Buying: Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Acquires 2,950 Shares of Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.69. 17,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,238. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6.94%.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
