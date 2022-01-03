Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires £49,920 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($67,105.79).

MRO stock opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.28. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 139.87 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.07).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 176 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.50 ($3.09).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

