Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$47,450.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.37.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.28.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.